A man, probably a Spaniard, brought a mysterious disease to the region of present-day Antioquia (Colombia). in the XVIII century. He had a unique genetic mutation, absent in previous generations, that caused an inescapable doom: sudden memory loss around age 44 and early Alzheimer’s around 49. It seemed like a curse. Today there are some 6,000 descendants in the Antioquia area and 1,200 of them carry this mutation, known as E280A or Paisa. Early dementia is so common that in some towns it has popular names, such as “la bobera”. A team of scientists has presented this Monday an exceptional case, that of a man with the mutation who, however, did not suffer cognitive impairment until he was 67 years old. It is patient J. His Alzheimer’s began at age 72, more than two decades later than expected. The researchers believe that his case shows a new way to find an effective treatment against the disease.

The Colombian neuropathologist Diego Sepulveda Falla received the donated brain from patient J at the end of 2019, in his laboratory at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, in Germany. The man had died at age 74 from aspiration pneumonia, an infection common in people who have difficulty swallowing due to dementia. In the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, it is common to find plaques of amyloid beta, a protein that clumps up between neurons, and tangles of tau, another protein that accumulates inside brain cells. Sepúlveda’s team, however, was in for a surprise. In the deceased’s brain there was amyloid beta, yes, but tau tangles hardly appeared in the entorhinal cortex, one of the first areas affected in Alzheimer’s. The researchers believe that behind this resistance to early dementia is another protective mutation, which they have named COLBOS, an acronym for Colombia and Boston, the places of origin of most of the authors.

He is the second person known to have the fatal E280A mutation and not suffer early Alzheimer’s. The first was Aliria Rosa Piedrahita de Villegas, who died in 2020 at the age of 77 in Medellín, after suffering from dementia three decades later than expected. Piedrahita de Villegas had a protective mutation, called Christchurch, in the apolipoprotein E gene, linked to the risk of Alzheimer’s. In this second case, the researchers have detected a mutation in the gene that expresses reelin, a protein that competes with apolipoprotein E to bind to the same receptors in brain cells. If the reelin is embedded, the tau tangles associated with Alzheimer’s decrease. If apolipoprotein E binds, they increase.

Sepúlveda points out that the mutations in both cases possibly have common cellular effects, but the big difference is in the expression of each protein. “The brain swims in apolipoprotein E, we express it relatively much and in many parts, while reelin in adults expresses little and in very specific cells. Our finding tells us that this localized effect is enough to delay the onset of the disease for several decades”, explains the neuropathologist. “In terms of therapy, what it tells us is that we can seek to mimic this localized effect, apparently in the entorhinal cortex. Perhaps in the future we will know that some cases benefit from a global therapy, in the whole brain, while in others it will be enough to protect this specific region”, he points out. His results are published this Monday in the magazine nature medicine.

More than 55 million people suffer from some type of dementia in the world and Alzheimer’s represents around 70% of cases, according to the World Health Organization. Among the lead authors of the new study is Francisco Lopera, the neurologist who began analyzing cases of early dementia in Colombia more than 30 years ago. His team, from the University of Antioquia, in Medellín, has studied more than 6,000 members of 25 families, concentrated in one town: Yarumal, which has become a genetic island due to its isolation for centuries. There, says Lopera, “the secret against the disease” can be hidden.

Lopera met patient J and remembers that he lived normally until he was 67 years old. “What Aliria and J teach us is that disease and cure live together in nature. You just have to read nature and imitate it. If we succeed, we will be able to delay Alzheimer’s by 20 or 30 years”, proclaims the Colombian neurologist. Lopera points out two possible paths: developing molecules that mimic the effect of these protective mutations or modifying DNA through gene therapies introduced into the brain using viruses.

the neuroscientist Immaculate Knife applauds the new study, but stresses its caution. “Due to the novelty, and the scarcity of subjects carrying this mutation, it is too soon to consider possible therapeutic routes derived from the findings of this article”, he believes. Cuchillo, from the Alicante Institute of Neurosciences, has investigated the protein reelin in the tissues of people with Alzheimer’s in his laboratory and has discovered alterations that would impair its protective function. “This mutation seems to have a greater beneficial effect with respect to tau in the entorhinal area of ​​the brain, which is very interesting, because it is the region where the progressive accumulation of tau tangles begins in Alzheimer’s disease. This suggests that this fact protects against cognitive deterioration. per sedespite the fact that tau and beta amyloid continue to accumulate in the rest of the brain”, reflects Cuchillo.

The researcher compares the new mutation, COLBOS, with the Christchurch mutation presented by Aliria Rosa Piedrahita de Villegas. “Both mutations protect against Alzheimer’s and, although the effects on the accumulation of tau and beta amyloid are not the same, the proteins they express —reelin and apolipoprotein E— bind to the same cellular receptor, ApoER2, which has been extensively studied in our laboratory. . This indicates that this receptor and the signaling cascade that begins after activating it may be key in Alzheimer’s disease”, argues Cuchillo.

Until now, the fight against Alzheimer’s has focused, with little or no success, on trying to reduce the accumulations in the brain of the beta amyloid and tau proteins, which cause the death of neurons, as the neurobiologist recalls. Ines Moreno, from the University of Malaga. “It is possible that a treatment focused on increasing the function or levels of reelin is key to finding a therapy against Alzheimer’s, but, considering the essential functions of reelin in the development of the nervous system and the neural connection, it is necessary to be cautious”, warns Moreno. The function of this molecule is finely orchestrated: both low and high levels can be harmful.

The Colombian neuropsychologist yakeel quiroz, from Massachusetts General Hospital (USA), has co-directed the investigation of patient J. He is optimistic. “Our findings with this exceptional case open new doors for the development of therapies against Alzheimer’s,” she says. His colleague Joseph Arboleda, of Harvard Medical School, has founded the company Epoch Biotech, which is trying to develop treatments inspired by people resistant to Alzheimer’s. “Current drugs offer very limited benefits. Our patients have been protected for more than 20 years and the hope is that new therapies will do the same”, he points out.

