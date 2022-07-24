It seems that a new game belonging to the prolific brand of Monster Hunter is leaked, thanks to the work of the dataminers.

Between Monster Hunter World and its expansion Icebornas well as the acclaimed Monster Hunter Risewhich has recently gained expansion Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, fans of the brand have certainly gotten to celebrate over the past few years. The titles were well received and attracted high ratings from both critics and gamers, now awaiting a next chapter in the series. Monster Hunterwith Resident Evil, is growing in popularity and becoming more and more important. Courtesy of Discord some information has been disseminatedunofficial but that were enough to make the fans stand up.

The dataminers have, in fact, dug up the web and unearthed information related to a new game of Monster Hunter. Specifically, they analyzed the files of Monster Hunter Paradisename still unknown and, therefore, not associated with an existing project but to a new one. It was not clear if it was a Monster Hunter 6sequel to the chapters released so far, or a new spin-offbut it has come to be understood that it will not be a Nintendo exclusive, like some of the previous titles. The files found take note, in fact, of both Xbox and PlayStation.

Unfortunately, this leak was not accompanied by official information. Therefore, this is news that could turn out to be untrue, and that must be taken with a grain of salt. These leaks could, however, suggest that it is getting closer the moment of a revelation from Capcom. If this is not the case, e Monster Hunter Paradise were actually a developing project, the leak could have accelerated an official announcement. If even fans and gamers didn’t hear about a new one Monster Hunter in the coming weeks, the news could be disclosed in 2022, therefore in the coming months.