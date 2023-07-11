New research has uncovered neurons within the brain that sense and respond to changes in the level of sugar in the bloodstream. Understand how this tracking system works glycemia and how these neurocircuits work would give researchers and doctors more insight into how our brains regulate our blood sugar and, perhaps, how to target them therapeutically to treat metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, according to the study.

We have known for a long time that many neurons can sense sugar locally within the brain,” said Dr. Michael Schwartz, an endocrinologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine and co-director of the UW Medicine Diabetes Institute. “What is new, however, is the evidence that a subset of neurons located in the hypothalamus can sense and respond to sugar in the bloodstream itself, similarly to the insulin-secreting cells of the pancreas.”

In this study, the researchers were able to monitor both blood sugar levels and the activity of neurons within the hypothalamus of conscious mice in real time. They found that when blood sugar levels rise, the activity of this subset of neurons rapidly declines. See also Results of the trustee election in Ahome will be final and unappealable, said Antonio Menéndez The researchers hypothesize that these neurons sense and respond to changes in blood sugar transmitted by sensory neurons that supply the vasculature (rather than sugar levels in the brain, which change much more slowly), Schwartz noted. This sensory information is then passed on to one or more neurocircuits that control blood sugar along with the pancreas, which produces insulin for the body.

Clinically, this is important because when treating patients with diabetes, physicians often find that the patients system actively maintains high blood sugar, presumably “because that’s where the brain thinks blood sugar should be.” Schwartz said.

“For example, if a normal blood sugar is 100, a patient with diabetes could have a blood sugar above 300,” he said. “If it’s been at that high level for days or weeks, and if you suddenly drop it to 100, the brain will think it’s too low and try to raise the blood sugar again.” See also Liga MX: This is how the qualifying table remains after completing day 13 of the Clausura 2023

This evidence that diabetes is associated with an impaired ability of the brain to sense blood sugar suggests that in the future, reversing this type of sensing defect could allow the brain to control blood sugar in a more appropriate, concluded Schwartz.

#Discovered #neurons #regulate #blood #sugar #levels