One of the main enemies of humanity is metastasis, the fearsome spread of a tumor to other organs of the body. 90% of cancer deaths are caused by this lethal spread of tumor cells. An international team of scientists has now discovered a possible Achilles heel of the adversary. The group, led by the Spanish biologist Eduard Batllehas hunted red-handed to malignant cells that break off from colon cancer, travel through the bloodstream and invade the liver. Colon cancer, after lung cancer, is the second deadliest tumor on the planet, with one million deaths year. The finding is published this Wednesday. in the magazine Naturetemple of the best world science.

Batlle, born in Barcelona 52 years ago, explains that these malignant cells were invisible until now, with traditional tools. His team has conceived a new method that is capable of capturing, thanks to a microscopic pore, tiny metastases, of only three or four cells, in order to study them. “We are investigating whether this type of cell also exists in other tumors. In fact, these cells have genetic similarities with those of the most aggressive pancreatic cancer”, points out Batlle, from the Biomedical Research Institutein Barcelona.

The usual treatment for colon and rectal cancer is removal of the affected area and, subsequently, chemotherapy to prevent recurrence. However, about 35% of patients with an apparently localized tumor develop metastasis in the following years, with a lethality that exceeds 85%. The cells identified by Batlle’s team, called cells with a high probability of relapse, are the ones that remain hidden in other organs, such as the liver or the lung, and generate these fatal secondary tumors. The biologist believes that his discovery has the potential to change the treatment of the disease.

Mouse liver with micrometastases (left) and larger metastases. IRB Barcelona

Cancer, in general, is no longer a death sentence. More than half of the patients survive. In some types of tumors – leukaemias, lymphomas and myelomas – even miraculous cures are achieved in a few weeks, thanks to the immunotherapy revolution, which uses the human body’s own natural defenses to fight cancer cells. These treatments, however, do not usually work against the most frequent types of colon cancer and its metastases, according to Batlle. The biologist’s studies in mice, on the other hand, do suggest that immunotherapy can be effective if applied at the right time.

The primary tumor, in the colon, forms a real bunker around it, a microenvironment with blood vessels and fibrous cellular material, which protects cancer cells from the body’s defenses. “Cells with a high probability of relapse, however, arrive naked at the liver or lungs, they still do not have their tumor microenvironment. There is a window of opportunity for them to be recognized by the immune system”, celebrates Batlle. In mice with localized tumors, scientists have injected standard immunotherapy to clean up residual detached cancer cells, and then removed the primary tumor. “These mice, after the surgical intervention, are cured. They never relapse again”, applauds the biologist.

Now it remains to demonstrate the effectiveness of this strategy in humans. Independently and without knowing the existence of cells with a high probability of relapse, the oncologist myriam chalabi A clinical trial to test preoperative immunotherapy in people with colon tumors began in 2017 at the Netherlands Cancer Institute. His experiment uses a cocktail of drugs, including nivolumab, a drug that loosens the natural brakes on the body’s defenses and causes the immune system to ferociously attack tumor cells. The father of nivolumab, the Japanese researcher Tasuku Honjo, won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2018. At the award ceremony, Honjo proclaimed that by 2050 cancer could be a chronic disease, without causing death in the vast majority of patients. cases.

Batlle is also optimistic. “Approximately half a million colon cancer patients a year could be amenable to treatment with therapy that prevents relapse,” she estimates. Her team has identified 99 genes that are activated in patients who have up to five times greater risk of relapse after the usual treatment of surgery and chemotherapy. Those 99 genes run amok in high-recurrence cells, which reside on the periphery of the primary tumor until they break off and form small clusters that colonize the liver or lung through the blood. The researchers believe that her finding could also serve to identify patients with a higher risk of metastases.

Scientists from the Barcelona Biomedical Research Institute, with Batlle and the biotechnologist Adria Canellas at the head, have collaborated with colleagues from Spain and other countries, such as the geneticist simon leedhamfrom the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), and the oncologist Sabine Tejpar, from the Catholic University of Leuven (Belgium). Eduard Batlle’s team continues to investigate this promising line of research on its own, but is very attentive to the results of the clinical trial in humans in the Netherlands. “We are expectant. We think that many patients are going to benefit,” says Batlle.

