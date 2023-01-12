150 years ago, a Prussian pharmacist named Kowalewski found a flower trapped in amber near the Vistula Lagoon in what is now Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia. Then, the botanist Robert Caspary characterized it, assigning it to the genus Stewartia, to which only 20 species of current plants belong. Hence they called it stewartia kowalewski. Now, two researchers have rediscovered the specimen in a drawer at a Berlin scientific institute. The application of modern science has made it possible to date the specimen with relative accuracy and to identify the type of plants the largest flower preserved in the amber belonged to.

Due to its position in the geological substrate, S. kowaleski must have been surrounded by the resin of a tree, probably a conifer, between 34 and 38 million years ago, according to the estimates of the two scientists who have analyzed it. Impressively preserved, the flower maintains all its parts: corolla, petals, sepals, stamens, pistil… and pollen. It is not crushed or fossilized. Amber has kept her in her three dimensions. With the help of a scalpel and great care, researcher Eva-Maria Sadowski from the Museum of Natural History in Berlin and her colleague from the University of Vienna Christa-Charlotte Hofmann snatched a few grains of pollen from the fossilized resin. His analysis, the results of which have been published in the scientific journal Scientific Reportshas led them to relocate the specimen in the tree of life.

The detail of the image allows us to observe the conservation in three dimensions of the parts of the flower, such as the stamens and the pollen itself. Carola Radke, Museum für Naturkunde Berlin)

“They described it as a Stewartia and we have been able to show that the specimen actually belongs to the Symplocos, which is from a different family (Symplocaceae, sweet leaf family) than Stewartia (Theaceae, tea plant family).” , says Sadowski, specialized in the study of vegetables in amber. So they have proposed that the flower be classified as symplocos kowalewski. Beyond mere classification, correct identification allows them to know more about what the environment in which it flourished was like.

To begin with, neither the Stewartia nor the Symplocos occur in Europe today, so thirty million years ago, the vegetation and climate must have been very different. “Fossil and extant examples of Symplocaceae indicate that the family thrives in humid mesophyte forests. [un tipo de hoja] mixed in warm temperate to subtropical climates, avoiding arid regions,” Sadowski explains. Thanks to this flower and the remains of other plants also trapped in amber, the authors of the study paint a landscape of this “heterogeneous” northern European area, which included coastal swamps, marshes, riverside forests, and mixed coniferous and angiosperm forests. [plantas con flores] interspersed with open areas”. And the German scientist ends, “the Symplocos kowalewskii It likely grew in the wooded habitats of this amber forest, but could also have been associated with swampy habitats.”

The mystery that the researchers cannot solve is how such a large flower could have been preserved in such good condition. Almost all the flowers trapped in amber have a diameter of a few millimeters, the rest have been preserved broken. The corolla of the S. kowalewskii reaches 28 millimeters. There are older flowers, from 130 million years ago, like those found in the mountains of Cuenca and Lleida, but these were minuscule. Although three centimeters in diameter may not seem like much, there is no other flower preserved in the fossil record, let alone in this exceptional state of preservation.

“The exceptional conservation [de la flor] the biocidal properties of the resin that wrapped it could have caused it Eva-Maria Sadowski, researcher at the Natural History Museum in Berlin

Researchers have tried to identify the origin of the amber without success. Apart from conifers, trees present in the region when S. kowalewskii, there are few species of plants that secrete plant resin that mineralizes and crystallizes in this way. This would facilitate identification, for example, when comparing fossil amber with that of extant species. But, as Sadowski says, “the original amber tree could be an extinct genus that no longer exists.” In addition, “during the formation of amber, the resin changes its properties, so comparisons with existing resins are challenging,” he adds.

For the authors of the study, the preservation of the flower has only been possible due to the confluence of several factors. On the one hand, as they write in the study, “the exceptional conservation could have been caused by the biocidal properties of the resin that wrapped it, which would inhibit the degradation process.” Regarding its conservation in space, both the viscosity and the necessary one must have played a role, but not excessive tension of the resin so that it would not crush or break the flower. In addition, the amber encapsulated the flower just at the moment of anthesis, that is, during flowering. Without that chance, there would have been no pollen to identify the symplocos kowalewski.

