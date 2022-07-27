In the Astrakhan region found a large cultural layer of the ancient city of the Khazar Khaganate

Domestic archaeologists discovered in the Astrakhan region the cultural layer of the ancient city of the Khazar Khaganate. It was previously believed that all traces of Khazaria were submerged under water. This is reported RIA News with reference to Vladimir Sarapulkin, Associate Professor of the Department of Russian History and Documentation of the National Research University “BelSU”.

On the territory of modern Russia, the Khazar Khaganate existed in the 7th-10th centuries, which was reflected in written sources. The capital of the state was the city of Itil, located in the lower delta of the Volga. In 2019, experts managed to find the first cultural layer of that time.

To confirm these data, it was decided to carry out additional excavations in the area of ​​the Baraniy Bugor settlement in the Astrakhan region. It was there that archaeologists noticed a large number of animal bones, ceramics, and metal objects from the times of Khazaria. According to scientists, the cultural layer is urban in nature, which indicates the discovery of some large settlement of the Khazar Khaganate, probably even the capital.

In July 2022, an ancient necropolis dating back to the 3rd century BC – 3rd century AD was accidentally found in an Iranian oil well near the Karun River.