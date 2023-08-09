Nature: Mars’ rotation accelerates by four milliseconds of arc per year

Scientists have made the most accurate measurements of Mars’ rotation, detecting axial wobbles due to ejections in a molten metal core. This is reported in the article published in the journal Nature.

The measurements were taken using the Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment (RISE) instrument of NASA’s InSight lander, which operated for four years until December 2022. It turned out that the rotation of the planet is accelerating by about 4 milliseconds of arc per year, which corresponds to a reduction in the duration of the Martian day by a fraction of a millisecond per year.

Scientists speculate that ice accumulation on the polar caps or a post-glacial rebound, when land masses rise after being buried under ice, may be the cause. This changes the mass distribution, which affects the angular momentum.

The RISE data has also been used to measure nutation, the wobble of Mars’ axis of rotation due to the sloshing of its liquid core. This made it possible to determine the size of the core, which has a radius of approximately 1835 kilometers, and its average density is 5955-6290 kilograms per cubic meter.