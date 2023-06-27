Pompeii never ceases to amaze. Two millennia after the eruption of Vesuvius that reduced it to ashes, the time machine that the devastated old city has become is still running at full capacity. This archaeological site on the shores of the Gulf of Naples continues to be an impressive window into the daily life of the ancient Romans. Archaeologists excavating in a new area of ​​the city devastated by the volcano in AD 79. C. have discovered a fresco that represents a still life in which a dish appears very similar to pizza as we know it.

The experts who are analyzing the still life warn that it cannot be a figuration of this delight of Italian gastronomy, of which the exact origin is unknown and which was declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2017, since the ingredients are missing. most characteristic: tomato and mozzarella.

But it seems that it could be an antecedent of this modern dish. As the people in charge of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii explain, in the images that have been found on the walls of an old Pompeian house it appears, next to a glass of wine placed on a silver tray, a Focaccia, a type of flat bread that serves as a support for various fruits. Archaeologists have identified a pomegranate and date-like fruits, seasoned with spices or a kind of pesto (moretum in Latin), represented with yellowish and ocher dots. In addition, on the same tray there are dried fruits and a garland of yellow strawberry trees.

This type of iconography, known in antiquity as xenia, was inspired by the “hospital gifts” offered to guests according to a Greek tradition dating back to the Hellenistic period (3rd-1st centuries BC). The size of the tray, designed to carry large amounts of food, is another example of this custom, to which there are numerous references in classical literature. As the Roman writer Vitruvio recalls, from the 1st century BC. C., “when the Greeks became more refined and their living conditions more opulent, they created small apartments for guests inside their homes”, to whom they used to send, after the first evening they spent together at dinner, “chickens, eggs, vegetables, fruits and other local products”, to make visitors feel at home.

Placing on the walls of one’s own house these representations that were so talked about in ancient books, according to experts, was perceived as a symbol of refinement, not only culinary but also literary and artistic, of the host. In some cases, like this one in question, some of the higher quality paintings were much more expensive than the actual value of what was depicted on them.

Although in the cities buried by Vesuvius (Pompeii, Herculaneum and Stabia) some three hundred representations of this type have been found, also related to the sacred realm as well as hospitality, this new fresco stands out for a “remarkable quality of execution”, according to archaeologists.

“In addition to the precise identification of the food represented, we find in this fresco some themes from the Hellenistic period, elaborated later by authors from the Roman-imperial period such as Virgil, Martial and Philostratus. I think of the contrast between a frugal and simple meal, which refers to an area between the bucolic and the sacred, on the one hand, and the luxury of silver trays and the refinement of artistic and literary representations”, commented the director from the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Gabriel Zuchtriegel. And he added, feeding the comparison with the current pizza: “How can we not think, in this regard, of pizza, which also originated as a poor dish in southern Italy, and which has now conquered the world and is also served in starred restaurants.

The fresco has appeared in the atrium of a house on Insula 10 of Regio IX of the archaeological site, on the border between the excavated part and the unexplored part of the ancient city, still buried under tons of lapilli and ashes. In addition, a bakery, already partially explored between 1888 and 1891, has appeared in an adjoining premises and has been under new study since last January. The structures excavated in the 19th century and partially exposed already suggested the presence of a large atrium with the classic succession of rooms on the east side and, on the opposite side, the entrance to the bakery.

Archaeologists have cleaned the atrium of material from the 19th century excavations, and the remains of the collapse of the roofs. It is a laborious and delicate task, because the rubble is mixed with the volcanic material.

In that area, a few weeks ago they found the skeletons of two adult women and a child who died on the day of the eruption. Their case, like other similar ones discovered recently, is peculiar because they were not directly hit by the pyroclastic spewing furiously from the volcano, but died buried by surprise, while trying to take shelter from the rain of lava, due to the collapse of the rooftops as a result of the earthquake that accompanied the eruption.

