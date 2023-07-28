The Italian Carabinieri have discovered at the bottom of the sea, off the coast of Civitavecchia, in central Italy, a merchant ship from Ancient Rome dating from the 2nd century BC. C.. Inside the ship, which was about 160 meters deep, hundreds of amphoras have been found in perfect condition.

The discovery is a clear example of the shipwrecks that occurred at the time and proof of the old trade routes in the area, as explained by the Carabineros in a statement. In its reconstruction, the ship found, whose size could exceed 20 meters in length, could have faced a reef in the sea in an attempt to reach the coast.

Several underwater robots have been used to inspect the terrain, which revealed the presence of an ancient wreck of a Roman onerary ship, a type of transport ship that was not only commercial, but also military. On the ship you can still see the cargo made up of hundreds of Roman amphorae of the “Dressel 1 B” type, which were used to transport wine. Most of the vessels found are intact and were in a deposit.

The ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) robot, which includes sonar and echo sounder, together with the help of a modern patrol boat, made it possible to carry out the complete cartography of the submerged archaeological site and the identification near the ship found of two Roman anchor trunks belonging to the ancient ship . Now the National Superintendence of Underwater Cultural Assets of Taranto will deal with the necessary procedures to inspect and safeguard the archaeological zone.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe