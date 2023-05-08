Capturing a planet in the act of being devoured by a star is a very difficult feat to achieve due to the speed of the process. But improbable does not mean impossible; here we are on this planet to prove it, despite the cluster of small probabilities that have made us viable billions of years after the Big Bang.

In astrophysics we have accustomed the general public to looking at the sky as something immutable that does not evolve on a human scale, which contrasts with the time scale of the millions or billions of years during which we know the evolution of galaxies and the stars that compose them. But in recent years, thanks to the development of technology and large databases, we have learned to look at the universe in a different way. We have named this new way of looking at time domain astronomy and it is responsible for detecting variable phenomena in the sky.

Variable phenomena are not easy to detect, as they are sporadic events that happen in the blink of an eye. To carry out this type of science we need to study if the objects in the sky change in milliseconds, minutes, days or detect possible variations in months. The astronomical events we try to capture range from supernova explosions to pulsating stars, novae, flare stars, active galaxy nuclei, gamma-ray bursts or gravitational microlensing. And the type of instrumentation that is used is sensitive, for example, to detect asteroids, comets, transits of planets and explosions of all kinds. There are many observatories dedicated to seeing how the sky changes in visible light, to which our eyes are sensitive, on short time scales: for example, HANDLES, WASP and super-WASP, ogle either PanSTARRS.

One of these time domain observatories is the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZFT) which consists of a camera with an extremely wide field of view, since the sky is large, placed in a robotic telescope at the Palomar Observatory, in San Diego (USA). The ZTF scans the entire northern sky every two days and on one of those days it detected something unusual in one of the sky sources: what we now know as ZFT SLRN-2020.

We can say that ZFT SLRN-2020, according to the team that He has just presented the results of his study in the scientific journal Nature, is a planet-eating star. Or, in more technical language, a burst or explosion that has occurred in the optical range (in the range in which our eyes see) and that is accompanied by infrared emission (which can be captured, for example, by James Webb) long lasting.

But let’s go to the beginning, to the ZFT SLRN-2020 Variable Font and what it could be. Because this is how science works that allows hypotheses to be made and discarded. After the detection came more than three years of research to explore how the burst changes over time, including observations with other telescopes sensitive to different energies and with different instrumentation. The final objective is to try to discern between all the possibilities that can generate an emission with the characteristics of what is observed.

Infographic of the first compelling evidence that ZFT SLRN-2020, a dying Sun-like star, engulfs an exoplanet. INTERNATIONAL GEMINI OBSERVATORY/NOIRLAB/NSF/AURA/M. GARLICK/M. ZAMANI

Start by trying to determine how far away the source is. Using the three-dimensional distribution of dust maps in the galaxy, they can place it at a distance between 2 and 7 kiloparsecs (kpc, the unit of length used in astronomy for large distances). For reference, the Sun is 8 kpc from the galactic center; that is to say, that first estimate does not help much. It’s like saying it could be anywhere between us and the galactic center. Refining the analysis, they place the source at 4 kpc, which is about 12,000 light years from us, and from there they can start doing science. For example, calculate the amount of dust that has been produced in the explosion, which is equivalent to approximately one third of the mass of the Earth.

And from there, the investigation of what ZFT SLRN-2020 cannot be begins. It is not a disk orbiting a neutron star or a black hole. Because they have searched and do not have the broadcast in X-rays associated with this type of phenomenon. It also cannot be a white dwarf with a close companion star because the outburst in the visible light range is very long lasting and has a very weak maximum intensity.

That the star has engulfed its planet fits the pieces: a red giant, which grows larger by running out of nuclear fuel, can wipe out nearby planets

They have explored the possibility that it is a classical nova or a thermonuclear explosion. But in these events, very hot gas is produced that also has a low density and allows us to see lines in the spectrum of ions and atoms, which we know as forbidden lines. And the surprise is that those lines do not appear either. Since it does not have hot emission lines, it can also be ruled out that the emission is associated with the outbursts that occur in young stars. It is far from the galactic plane, which is where star formation is concentrated, which also helps to rule out this hypothesis.

The remaining possibility is red Novas, which are stellar explosions caused by the merger of two stars and which are very different from common novae, which are explosions that occur on the surface of white dwarfs. These phenomena have characteristics similar to those detected in ZFT SLRN-2020, they are red and present a light curve that is maintained over time and that can increase its brightness again in the infrared. But stellar mergers are thousands of times brighter than observed in this violent event.

The dying star ZTF SLRN-2020, about 10 billion years old, about to engulf a planet, in a recreation. K. Miller/R. Hurt (Caltech/IPAC)

We have to explore something that can make all the pieces fit: that the star has swallowed its planet. In fact, the star is a red giant and we hope that when those stars get bigger by exhausting their nuclear fuel they will be able to do disappear to the planets closest to them. We have long believed that the largest planets—at least 10 times as massive as Jupiter—can cause the outer layers of their star to break off in the process of being trapped, increasing their brightness over a period ranging from a few hours to a few hours. thousands of years. Smaller worlds can also cause observable effects, such as a brief stellar flicker. But once engulfed, they should not escape the clutches of a hungry star. And this seems to be the case ZFT SLRN-2020.

The occurrence of planet-eating stars has already been inferred before. Starting, for example, from the way it affects stellar chemistry or the unusual way the star can end up rotating, but this is the first that many pieces of the puzzle they fit together. One of the expected consequences of a planetary ingestion is a possible indigestion. The star reacts and that is precisely what ZFT SLRN-2020 has offered us, a little regueldo.

