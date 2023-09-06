A 36-year-old man named Santiago Ramón y Cajal set up a home laboratory in his Barcelona home in 1888 and began to study slices of human brains under his microscope, coming from the abundant corpses of the neighboring Hospital de la Santa Cruz. Cajal ran into a “inextricable forest” on the other side of the lens, but he entered that jungle and showed that the brain is organized into individual cells, with neurons as the main protagonists of thought. Italian neuroscientist Andrea Volterra He has told the story of Cajal to his students at the University of Lausanne (Switzerland) for years, but this Wednesday he is the one who announces the discovery of “a new type of cell” in the human brain.

The thickness of that cerebral jungle is unimaginable. The 1.5-pound gray organ inside a person’s skull is made up of some 86 billion neurons, with trillions of communication points between them. Until Cajal appeared, the scientific community believed that the brain was a diffuse mass of cells physically connected to each other. The Spanish researcher showed that they were independent entities, although they caressed and communicated with what he poetically called “kisses”, today known by a more boring term: synapse.

Neurons are surrounded by another family of cells, the glial cells, which act as supports. Glia, in Greek, means glue. It is the glue of ideas. One of these cells is the astrocyte, named for its star shape. A single astrocyte can participate in two million kisses between neurons. In those kisses, the neurons send messages with chemical substances, especially with glutamate, a molecule composed of five carbon atoms, nine hydrogen, one nitrogen and four oxygen: C₅H₉NO₄. This process is essential in human abstract thought.

Volterra’s team has detected a new type of cell that does not belong to the canonical category of neuron or astrocyte. They are “hybrid cells”, according to the Italian. the neuroscientist Liset Menendez de la Prida He believes that it is “a momentous discovery” that will change the way we understand the functioning of the brain and its disorders.

Volterra has named this new type of cell “glutamatergic astrocytes”. It is a subpopulation of astrocytes that have part of the molecular machinery of neurons to release glutamate, according to Menéndez de la Prida, from the Cajal Institute in Madrid. “Information between neurons is fast, on the order of a few milliseconds, up to tens of milliseconds if it occurs between several neurons in a chain (polysynapses). In contrast, astrocytes can take on the order of seconds to transmit information. This subpopulation showed responses below one second, which is close to orders of magnitude of polysynaptic responses”, reflects Menéndez de la Prida, who has not participated in the research. The neuroscientist emphasizes that it is a small population of cells and that their true proportion in the brain is unknown, but she stresses that it is “a very groundbreaking result.”

Andrea Volterra believes that her discovery “shakes the foundations of neuroscience” because it questions current knowledge about how the brain works and how its disorders develop. The study of him, published this Wednesday in the magazine Nature, shows that glutamatergic astrocytes are concentrated in brain regions involved in memory. One of them, the hippocampus, is one of the most unstable areas at the beginning of Alzheimer’s. “That is why we have well-founded suspicions that our cells they could be involved”, explains Volterra.

The team has also observed that glutamatergic astrocytes play a role in a circuit that controls movement and is altered in Parkinson’s: the nigrostriatal dopamine pathway. “We have not yet studied the distribution of these cells in other brain regions. What we find out will guide our future investigations. For example, if we find high concentrations of these cells in the prefrontal cortex [la zona del cerebro situada tras la frente], we will immediately study its role in decision-making and its alteration in schizophrenia”, explains Volterra. “If we find them in the horns of the spinal cord, we think of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.”

the neuroscientist Martha Navarrete applauds the new study, but believes that glutamatergic astrocytes are more of a subtype of astrocytes, not a new type of cell. “Astrocytes have been known since the time of Cajal. It had always been thought that these cells feed neurons and are their structural support, but now it is being seen that they are much more important. They intervene in the memory and learning process, in fear, in all the superior emotions that a human being can have”, points out Navarrete, also from the Cajal Institute. Volterra’s work suggests the existence of nine classes of astrocytes, which would add to more than a hundred types of neurons.

The researcher who observed for the first time that astrocytes are involved in higher information processes was another Spaniard, Alfonso Araque, currently at the University of Minnesota (United States). In 1999, Araque abandoned the topic of the kiss between two neurons and postulated the concept of tripartite synapse, in which astrocytes also play a key role. Navarrete, a disciple of Araque, remembers that there is still resistance to this approach. “The idea that there are types of astrocytes specialized in certain functions is not accepted in the scientific community. It is not fully accepted that there may be more cells [además de las neuronas] that they are very involved in the processing of information”, he laments. The new discovery by Andrea Volterra’s team adds even more complexity to the inconceivable human brain.

