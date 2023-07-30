Mexico has just discovered a new plant never seen before in the world. The curious thing about the matter is that the place where they found it had been under the scrutiny of expert eyes for 32 years until the biologist José Viccon found it on a routine walk through the Ingenuity Puddle, the botanical garden of San Miguel Allende, in Guanajuato. It is a bromeliad, the same family as the pineapple we eat and as many plants that adorn houses and gardens, but this one is dwarf, hence its scientific name, viridantha minuscula, which ordinary mortals will call from now on the Bromeliad of the Puddle. Biologists have a kind of gentlemen’s (or ladies’) agreement that prevents them from naming a new species after the discoverer, Viccon explains by phone. After comparing the scientific literature with world experts, the magazine Phytotaxa has approved the finding.

A sample of the ‘Viridantha minuscula’. Rodrigo Oropeza

“Viccon was touring the glen when he detected the specimen, he had to wait months for it to flower to confirm that this plant had characteristics that were not entirely familiar to him. He summoned other colleagues to visit the place; None of them was completely certain and that caused them concern. Months later, the magazine Phytotaxa he congratulated us”, says Mario Hernández, the director of the botanical garden located in one of the most beautiful and touristic towns in Mexico. San Miguel Allende has a semi-desert climate and the Charco del Ingenio is dedicated to conserving and displaying the species typical of that habitat, ideal for cacti and other varieties that are content with little water, despite the fact that a beautiful lake bathes the garden and lends him a mirror in the middle of the afternoon.

The flowering of this bromeliad is enclosed in a calyx of tiny spades, like the plume that tops off the pineapple, but these are pinkish, which makes it possible to match them to the naked eye with others of its family that adorn houses. Viccon’s expert eye has already described some other species for humanity, based on studying bromeliads, orchids, ferns, peperomias and araceae. If they type in their search engine they will know immediately that they ever had them in their homes. “Bromeliads are distributed throughout the American tropics, but this one from Guanajuato is rocky, from arid climates.” Indeed, the little plant is tough and its roots hug the rocks and require little rain to survive. “They have the characteristic greyish-green color and trichomes, those little hairs with which they absorb the little humidity that there is in the environment,” says Viccon, who has pursued this specimen since it arrived at El Charco four years ago. “It is not easy to discover a unique species and even less in a site studied in detail for 32 years, it is a great challenge.”

José Viccon with a specimen of the newly discovered species. Rodrigo Oropeza

The stem of the viridantha minuscula It reaches about seven and eight centimeters in diameter and the flowers are large compared to their size, between green and yellowish, but wrapped in those little pinkish spades that a neophyte would understand to be the same flower. It is not edible, although it bears fruit and seeds, like all plants. This dwarf is barely two inches tall, but it will be an extraordinary find for bromeliad collectors.

The discovery of a new plant for the world is not uncommon. Thousands of biologists are dedicated to combing diverse territories in this search or simply to inventory different areas of the planet, and nature is changing. The human hand or the climate itself propitiate changes and adaptations that generate new species. This Bromelia del Charco is an example of this and one of the dozens that are described in Mexico every year. “A good part of the flora of Guanajuato has been underestimated to transform the territory with neoliberal practices that imply the destruction of the habitat, but the State has great unexplored wealth. This finding is a great achievement in a highly modified space and, like all, under the influence of climate change. The fact that there is a new species should help us reflect on the conservation of our natural resources and on the public policies that must be applied”, says the director of the botanist. Hernández explains how biologists divide the land into quadrants or transects every five years to take an inventory of all the flora, “everything that grows or has stopped growing there,” meter by meter. Information that is later stored in the National Institute of Ecology (Inecol), in Michoacán.

El Charco del Ingenio, the botanical garden of San Miguel Allende. Rodrigo Oropeza (EL PAÍS)

It is the way of seeing how a natural space is being transformed. “Although dozens of new plant species are discovered all over the world, unfortunately many more are becoming extinct, because adaptations take millions of years and we alter the planet so rapidly that they don’t have time,” explains Hernández. Mexico is a fertile field for the discovery of new species due to its enormous climatic and natural diversity. Together with six other countries, it protects 70% of the world’s biodiversity. As the director of the Charco del Ingenio says, “there is a whole world to discover”.

