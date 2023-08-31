Many people are unaware that in their chest, between the upper points of their lungs, there is a small gland similar to to the flower of thyme: the thymus, barely 30 grams. White blood cells—the human body’s defenses—are formed inside the bones, but some travel to the thymus to mature into cytotoxic T lymphocytes, the real killers in the immune system, capable of even destroying cancer cells. A team led by the Spanish biochemist Miguel Reina has now discovered a way to strengthen these soldiers and improve immunity against tumors and infections. His discovery is published this Wednesday in the magazine Naturevanguard of the best science on the planet.

T lymphocytes leave the thymus, hence the T, and circulate through the blood. When a virus attacks, for example, in the intestine, these white blood cells come and kill the infected cells. Once the problem is solved, the T lymphocytes remain to live in the organ of duty for decades, as perpetual security guards. It is called tissue-resident memory. Reina, born in Barcelona 32 years ago, uses the example of his own life to explain the phenomenon. The biochemist researches at the University of California at San Diego, in the United States. And a decade ago he briefly passed through a German center. “Lymphocytes adapt to each tissue, just like I did when I came to San Diego. For starters, I bought myself an American phone. In Germany, I tried to speak German. They are different types of adaptations that allow you to live in one place or another ”, he explains. The same occurs with T lymphocytes, which develop different strategies depending on whether they are attached to the intestine, the lung or another organ.

Reina’s team has focused on the intestine, analyzing one by one the resident T lymphocytes, cells of just a few thousandths of a millimeter. Their results show that these intestinal white blood cells have enhanced the machinery that synthesizes cholesterol, a substance similar to fat and essential for cell function. However, in their experiments, a high-cholesterol diet reduced the efficiency of T-lymphocytes, rather than increasing it. Reina explains that if these cells detect excess cholesterol, they stop producing it, just as a person would stop cooking if they brought home cooked meals for free.

The researchers then zeroed in on an intermediate product of that cholesterol creation: coenzyme Q, a molecule necessary to generate energy in the mitochondria, authentic batteries of the cell. “What we have seen is that the T lymphocytes have enhanced the cholesterol production machinery, but not to make cholesterol, but to make coenzyme Q, which increases the ability to generate energy,” Reina points out. Her group has even identified an existing drug that increases the production of coenzyme Q and lengthens the survival of mice with cancer. Is zaragozic acid Aa natural product isolated three decades ago in a culture of fungi obtained from a water sample from the Jalón river, in Zaragoza.

The biochemist is optimistic. “The adaptations that we have found translate quite well to cancer therapies in general, because they don’t just happen in the gut. They could be useful against colon cancer and melanoma, and probably other types of tumors as well. What needs to be done now is to study, for example, adaptations to the lung, to see if we can improve treatments for lung cancer. And the same with the liver, etc. ”, reflects Reina.

The investigator notes another key. More of 200 million people People in the world take statins, a type of drug to lower the level of cholesterol in the blood. “Statins block cholesterol metabolism, so they could be toxic or harmful to T cells in the intestine. We need to do more research to find out what the real repercussions are in humans. We do not want to be alarmist, we simply say that this must be analyzed in greater detail ”, she underlines. Reina, however, stresses that the health benefit of taking statins is indisputable. Epidemiological studies have not detected no increase in cancer cases in people taking statins.

the immunologist Santos Manes believes the new study is highly relevant. “The fundamental importance of this work is that it shows that a resident T cell in the small intestine is not the same as a resident T cell in the liver or kidney,” says Mañes, from the National Center for Biotechnology in Madrid. “The tissue environment in which these cells are found conditions their metabolic program. And conditioning the metabolic program conditions its functionality, ”she summarizes.

Mañes also senses the applications. “Gut-resident memory T cells are highly dependent on coenzyme Q, so it is clear that treatments that succeed in increasing coenzyme Q synthesis would enhance their function and therefore have a more prominent antitumor role.” he affirms. And he issues a warning: “Extrapolating, it could be inferred that a diet rich in cholesterol could favor the generation of intestinal tumors by inhibiting these cells.”

