An exoplanet with extraordinary characteristics has been discovered by an international team of scientists led by the University of Rome Tor Vergata and by INAF, identified thanks to NASA’s TESS satellite and characterized with the Galileo National Telescope, whose physical properties undermine conventional theories of planetary formation and evolution. The published research was published in Nature. It is called TOI-1853b and it is extremely peculiar: every 30 hours it completes a complete revolution around its star (the Earth takes a year to complete a complete revolution around the Sun), it has a radius comparable to that of Neptune (3.5 terrestrial, hence the name) but a mass about four times larger (73 Earth masses). This gives it the primacy of the highest density among the Neptunian exoplanets known to date (about 10 g/cm3, double the density of the Earth). 545 light-years away from us, TOI-1853b is located in the constellation of Bootes and its discovery, published today in Nature, was made by an international team of researchers, led by Luca Naponiello, 31, PhD student in Astrophysics at the University of Rome Tor Vergata and first author of the work. Several researchers from the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) have made a contribution of fundamental importance to the study.

TOI-1853b is located in the so-called ‘Desert of the Neptunians’, a region close to the stars in which planets of the size of Neptune are not found: receiving a strong irradiation from the star, these planets cannot hold their gaseous atmospheres which evaporate, thus leaving exposed a solid core much smaller than Neptune. “Based on theories of planetary formation and evolution, it was not expected that such a planet could exist so close to its star,” comments Naponiello. “It is a planet with too high a density to be a classical Neptunian-type planet and, consequently, must be extremely rich in heavy elements.” Its presence in the ‘desert of the Neptunians’ is, therefore, another mystery to be clarified.

Its composition is not known exactly. Naponiello adds: “We expect TOI-1853b to be mostly rocky and surrounded by a small gaseous envelope of hydrogen and helium that makes up at most 1% of the planet’s mass. Or, another very intriguing hypothesis is that it could be composed half by rocks and half by water ice. Given the high temperature of the planet (about 1500 degrees Kelvin), in this second case TOI-1853b could have an atmosphere rich in water vapor”.

“Even its origin is a mystery since none of the theoretical models of planetary formation predicts that a planet with such characteristics could exist,” says Luigi Mancini, professor at the Physics department of the University of Rome Tor Vergata and second author of the Work. “However, numerical simulations we have conducted in extreme scenarios suggest that its origin may be due to collisions between massive protoplanets in the original proto-stellar disk.” “Such clashes”, continues Naponiello, “could have removed almost all of the planet’s atmosphere, which would explain its small size and great density, as if only the planet’s bare core remained”.

As an alternative to the planetary collision scenario, according to the researchers the planet could have initially been a gas giant like Jupiter or more massive, and would have assumed a highly elliptical orbit following dynamic instabilities due to gravitational interactions with other planets. This would have led it to make very close passages to its star, which would have made it lose its outer atmospheric layers and would, at the same time, have circularized and stabilized its orbit at the current distance from its star. “At the moment, we cannot distinguish which of the two formation scenarios is the more plausible, but we will continue to observe this planet to understand it. Nor can we rule out that subsequent theoretical studies, starting from this exceptional discovery, could lead to new formation models for very massive Neptunian planets”, comments Aldo Bonomo, researcher at INAF Turin and co-author of the article.

TOI-1853b was initially identified in 2020 as a planetary candidate by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) using the transit method, i.e. by observing the periodic dips in its star’s light produced by the planet’s passage in front of it. The confirmation of the planetary nature of TOI-1853b and the measurement of its mass and density were possible thanks to spectroscopic observations of radial velocity obtained by the team with the HARPS-N (High Accuracy Radial Velocity Planet Searcher for the Northern hemisphere) spectrograph at the Telescope National Galileo (TNG), which is located on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands. These observations made it possible to reveal and characterize with high precision the gravitational signal of the planet on the motion of its star.

“HARPS-N has now been operational at TNG for more than 10 years (it obtained first light in March 2012). It is one of the few leading instruments available to the astronomical community to measure the masses and densities of planets with high precision extrasolar, in some cases even Earth-sized”, concludes Alessandro Sozzetti, senior researcher at INAF Turin and co-author of the article. “As in this case, new discoveries and measurements often bring more questions than answers.”