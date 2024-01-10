The series of the moment on Netflix, 'The Brothers Sun' or 'The Brothers Sun', stands out like a gem on its programming schedule. Led by the talented Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Oscar, the Golden Globe and the 2023 SAG Awards, this comedy with dramatic nuances immerses us in the story of a Taiwanese family that faces the painful journey of overcoming the murder of the patriarch, Big Sun, because of a gunshot.

The new Red N production, which consists of 8 episodes, is one of the first to hit streaming this year, becoming the favorite of many viewers and receiving praise from critics. On this occasion, Michelle Yeoh, who swept all the best actress awards last year for her leading role in 'Everything Everywhere at the Same Time', stands as the great attraction of this cast. However, she is accompanied by various young and veteran actors who bring that degree of freshness and experience to the story. Do you want to know who they are and what characters they play? In this note we tell you.

Michelle Yeoh as Eileen Sun

Mama Sun is the character played by Michelle Yeoh. She is the matriarch in her family and also works as a nurse. The curious thing about the story is that she experiences a great deal of anger towards her husband for various reasons. Yeoh, 61 years old and born in Malaysia, is recognized worldwide for her role in 'Everything Everywhere at the Same Time' and also in 'Star Trek: Discovery', 'Crazy Rich Asians', 'Hercules' and ' James Bond: Tomorrow Never Dies', and many more successful ones.

Michelle Yeoj, the actress who swept all the best actress awards in 2023, is the protagonist of 'The Brothers Sun'. Photo: Netflix

Justin Chien as Charles Sun

Charles Sun, the first-born of Eileen Sun and Big Sun, arrives in Los Angeles, United States, with the purpose of taking care of his family after the attack on his father. He leads a gangster's life and was his father's right-hand man, in addition to being a heartless killer. The character is played by Justin Chien, an actor who appeared in the television series 'Two Sides: Unfaithful'.

Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun

Bruce Sun, the youngest son of Mama Sun and Big Sun, has grown up in Los Angeles unaware of his family's criminal activities. He has always taken care of the family business, thus forging his personality characterized by improvisation.

The role of Bruce is played by actor Sam Song Li, notable for his participation in Netflix productions such as 'Never Have I Ever', 'Better Call Saul', 'American Massacre', 'Women Are Losers' and 'Take Up the Night' '.

Bruce is the calmest boy in the Sun family. Photo: Netflix

Highdee Kuan as Alexis Kong

The beautiful Alexis Kong is the district attorney in Los Angeles and who will have a romantic relationship with Charles Sun. The character of Alexis is played by Highdee Kuan, recognized for her performances in the horror films 'Proximity' and 'Fear the Night', as well as for her participation as a guest star in programs such as 'Quantum Leap', 'This Is Us' and the Netflix series 'You'.

Supporting actors of 'The Brothers Sun'

Joon Lee as TK Lee

Alice Hewkin as June Song

Jenny Yang as Xing

Johnny Kou as Big Sun

Jon Xue Zhang as Blood Boots

Zhan Wang as Yuan

Madison Hu as Grace

Rodney To as Detective Mark

Ron Yuan as Frank Ma

