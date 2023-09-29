Each September 29ththe Catholic Church celebrate the festival of three archangels best known: San Miguel, Saint Gabriel and San Rafael.

These powerful celestial beings They have a special place in religious tradition and are revered for their role in protection and guide of the faithful.

San Miguelwhose name means “Who is like God?“, is often considered the leader of the archangels. It is associated with protection and fighting against the forces of evil.

In the Bible, he is mentioned as the leader of the angels who defended the sky against Lucifer rebellion and his followers. San Miguel He is considered the patron saint of soldiers and those who face dangerous situations.

Saint Gabrielwhose name means “God’s Strength“, is known as the heavenly messenger. In the Bible, he is presented as the angel who announced the birth of Jesus to the Virgin Mary.

Saint Gabriel also played an important role in communicate messages divine to other biblical characters, such as Zechariah, the father of John the Baptist. He is the patron saint of communicators and messengers.

San Rafaelwhose name means “Medicine of God” or “God heals”, is the archangel associated with the healing and the travel protections. In the Book of Tobit, his role in healing Tobit and protecting Tobit on his journey is recounted.

San Rafael He is considered the patron saint of travelers and those seeking physical and spiritual healing.