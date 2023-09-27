Each September 27ththe Catholic Church commemorates the festival of Saint Vincent of Paula saint whose life and work left their mark on the history of charity and service to those most in need.

Saint Vincentknown as the “Apostle of Charity“and founder of the Mission Congregation (Vincentians) and the Daughters of Charityis remembered for his tireless dedication to the less fortunate and his influence in promoting charity and social service in the Catholic Church.

Saint Vincent of Paul He was born on April 24, 1581 in Pouy, a small village in France. He came from a peasant family and, from a young age, showed great interest in education and faith. After receiving an initial education, he continued his studies at the seminary and later became a priest.

Despite his religious dedication, the spiritual conversion of Saint Vincent It happened gradually.

Was kidnapped by Barbary pirates and spent several months in captivity, an experience that deepened his faith and sensitivity toward human suffering. After his release, he dedicated his life to the cause of those in need.

Saint Vincent of Paul He is widely recognized for founding two important religious congregations:

In 1625, he founded the Mission Congregationalso known as the Vincentians. This congregation had as its objective the formation and training of priests to bring the Word of God to the most needy rural and urban areas of France.

With Saint Louise de Marillacfounded the Daughters of Charity in 1633. These religious women dedicated their lives to serving the sick, orphans and people in poverty. Her work influenced the development of nursing and social care in Europe.

Saint Vincent of Paul He died on September 27, 1660 in Paris. His legacy lives on through organizations and congregations he founded, who continue their work of charity and service around the world. He was canonized by Pope Clement XII in 1737.