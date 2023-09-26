Each September 26the Catholic Church commemorates Saint Cosmas and San Damianotwo twin brothers who lived in Asia Minor in the first centuries of the Christian era.

His story is full of devotion, miracles and a commitment to charity and medicine, making them patrons of doctors and an enduring example of Christian service.

Saint Cosmas and San Damiano They were born in the 3rd century into a noble family in Arabia. From an early age, they demonstrated exceptional abilities in the field of medicine and surgerywhich allowed them to earn an excellent reputation in their community.

In addition to his medical skillwere known for their deep Christian faith and their willingness to help those in need without charging for their services.

Despite the persecution of Christians at that time, Saint Cosmas and San Damiano They remained steadfast in their faith and continued to practice medicine and help others. sick.

Numerous are attributed to them miraclesincluding the cure of incurable diseases and the resurrection of the dead. These miracles attracted the attention of many and led to the conversion of numerous people to Christianity.

The fame of the holy brothers also attracted the attention of the Roman authorities, who arrested and subjected to torture in an attempt to make them renounce their faith. However, neither torture nor threats could make them abandon their belief in Christ. Finally, they were sentenced to die martyrs for their faith.