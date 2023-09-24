Each 24th Septemberthe Catholic Church celebrate the festival of Our Lady of Mercya Marian dedication with a rich history and deep spiritual meaning.

Also known as the Virgin of Mercy wave Virgin of Mercythis religious figure is venerated throughout the world and is especially important in Spain and Latin America.

The devotion to Our Lady of Mercy has its roots in the 13th century, when the Order of the Mercedarians or Mercedariansofficially known as the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Mercy of the Redemption of the Captives.

This order was founded in Barcelona, ​​Spain, by Saint Pedro Nolasco in 1218. The Mercedarians undertook to rescue Christians who had been captured and enslaved by Muslims during the Reconquista in the Iberian Peninsula.

The Virgin Mary, in her dedication to Our Lady of Mercybecame the heavenly protector of this religious order and of all those who were in captivity.

The Mercedarians undertook numerous risky rescue missions to free Christian prisoners, and their charitable work spread rapidly over the centuries.

The picture of Our Lady of Mercy usually depicts the Virgin Mary holding the Baby Jesus and with broken chains at his feetsymbolizing the liberation of the captives. Her faithful turn to her to ask for her intercession in situations of oppression, slavery, and imprisonment.

She is regarded as a compassionate mother who provides protection and hope to those who suffer.

Our Lady of Mercy She is especially revered as the patron saint of prisoners and all those seeking liberation from any form of slavery, whether physical, spiritual, or emotional.