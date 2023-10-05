Each October 5ththe Catholic Church commemorates the life and sanctity of Saint Mary Faustina Kowalskaa significant figure associated with devotion to Divine Mercy.

Born August 25, 1905 in Głogowiec, Poland, as Helena Kowalska, Saint Faustina He lived in a peasant family. At an early age, he felt a special call to religious life and, at age 20, he entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy in Warsaw.

During his religious life, Saint Faustina reported having visions of Jesuswho appeared to him as the “image of the Divine Mercy“. In these revelationsJesus asked him to spread the message of his infinite mercy and promote devotion to the image he showed him.

Saint Faustina kept a diary, known as “Diary: Divine Mercy in my soul“, where he recorded his mystical experiences and the messages from Jesus. In these revelationsJesus shared his desire for a special feast, now known as the Feast of Divine Mercythe first Sunday after Easter.

The central message of devotion to Divine Mercy It is the belief in the unlimited love and mercy of God, even for the greatest sinners. The devotion includes the veneration of the image of Merciful Jesusthe recitation of the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy and the celebration of Feast of Divine Mercy.

Saint Faustina was beatified by Pope John Paul II on April 18, 1993 and canonized on April 30, 2000, becoming the first canonized saint of the new millennium. Her party is celebrated on October 5.