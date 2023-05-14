He may 14the Catholic Church celebrate the holiday of Saint Matthias Apostlea man chosen to take the place left by Judas Iscariot and complete the number of twelve apostles.

Saint Matthias is recognized as a faithful Jesus follower and a witness of his resurrection.

Little is known about the early life of Saint Matthias, but we do know that he was one of the followers of Jesus from the beginning of his ministry.

Accompanied Jesus during his preaching, witnessed his miracles and listened to his teachings. However, his role as an apostle became more prominent after the ascension of jesus to heaven.

After the betrayal and death of Judas Iscariot, the apostles met to select someone to replace him.

Following an old Jewish tradition, they chose Matías to fill that vacant place. He was selected by lot, and so became one of the twelve apostles.

Saint Matthias played an important role in spreading the message of Jesus and establishing the early Church.

Together with the other apostles, he testified to the resurrection of Jesus and announced the Gospel to different regions. It is believed that brought the message of salvation to Ethiopia and then to other parts of the world.

Although the Bible does not record many details about the life and works of Saint Matthias, his contribution as an apostle should not be underestimated.

Their dedication and fidelity to the mission of Christ are inspiring examples for all Christians.