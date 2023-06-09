Today, June 9the Catholic Church celebrate the holiday of Saint Isaiahone of the most important prophets of the Old Testament.

Saint Isaiah He lived in the eighth century BC in the kingdom of Judah during a time of great political and spiritual instability.

Believers affirm that he was called by God to be spokesperson for your message and transmit words of encouragement, correction and hope to the people of Israel.

The book of Isaiah, which bears his name, is one of the most extensive in content. prophetic in the bible.

In his writings, Saint Isaiah he addressed a wide range of topics, from social injustice to the promise of the coming Messiah and the restoration of Israel.

One of the highlights of Saint Isaiah’s preaching was his message of hope and redemption.

Although he warned about consequences of sin and idolatry, he also proclaimed God’s mercy and love, inviting the people to repent and return to their relationship with God.