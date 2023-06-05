Today 5th Junethe Catholic Church commemorates the feast of Saint Boniface of Creditona saint and missionary known for his evangelizing work in Europe in the seventh and eighth centuries.

Saint Bonifacewhose birth name was winfridowas born in Crediton, England, in the year 675. After receiving an academic and ecclesiastical training, he felt called to lead the gospel message to distant lands.

In the year 719, Saint Boniface he was consecrated bishop and undertook his mission in Germany, where he worked to convert the “pagan” peoples to Christianity. He established numerous dioceses and founded monasteries in the region.

In addition to his work as a missionary, Saint Boniface also played a crucial role in organizing the Church in Europe. He was recognized for his leadership and wisdomand became a trusted adviser to popes and church leaders of the day.

Saint Boniface is remembered for his famous symbolic act of cutting down the “Oak of Thor” at Geismar, a sacred tree revered by “pagans.”

Saint Boniface lost his life to bandits in Frisia on June 5, 754, while preparing for a mass confirmation.