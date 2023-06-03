He 3 of Junethe Catholic Church commemorates the feast of Saint Charles Lwangaa african saint who was martyred for his faith in the 19th century.

Saint Charles Lwanga born in Uganda in 1860 and converted to Christianity in his youth. As member of the court of King Mwanga IIhe faced increasing hostility towards Christians in the country.

He King Mwanga II He was opposed to Western influence and viewed missionaries and converts as a threat to his power.

Carlos Lwangaalong with other young Christians, was subjected to torture and persecution for refuse to give up their faith. Despite the threats and difficult conditions, he remained steadfast in his faith.

Finally, on June 3, 1886, Carlos Lwanga was executed along with other fellow Christians.

The canonization of San Carlos Lwanga in 1964 by the Pope Paul VI it was a recognition of his holiness and his role as a witness to the Gospel in Africa.