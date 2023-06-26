Today, June 26ththe Catholic Church commemorates the figure of Saint Josemaria Escrivaa saint renowned for his innovative vision and prominent role as founder of the Opus Dei. Saint Josemaria He left a significant impact on the Church and on the spiritual life of numerous faithful around the world.

Saint Josemaria was born on January 9, 1902 in Barbastro, Spain. From an early age, he showed a deep devotion and a vocation towards religious life.

In 1928, founded Opus Deian institution that promotes holiness in the midst of the world and seeks the sanctification of ordinary work.

He Opus Dei It was established with the purpose of helping the lay faithful to live their faith fully in their daily activities.

Saint Josemaria He firmly believed that holiness was not exclusive to priests and religious, but was also within the reach of the lay faithful in their daily work and responsibilities.

Saint Josemaría’s vision and his teaching were based on the idea that all people have the capacity to seek the holiness in your daily lifeturning his work and his actions into an offering to God.

Throughout his life, Saint Josemaria He wrote extensively on spiritual and ethical topics, leaving a legacy of profound and practical teachings for the Christian life. His best known works include “Camino” and “Surco”, which have been widely read and studied by people of different backgrounds and vocations.

Saint Josemaría was canonized by Pope John Paul II on October 6, 2002, recognizing his holiness and his positive influence on the life of the Church.