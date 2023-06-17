The Catholic Church celebrate today June 17the festival of Saint Theresa of Portugala revered saint for his deep faith and devotion.

Santa Teresaalso known as Theresa of Leonleft a significant legacy in religious history and is remembered as an example of virtue and spirituality.

Saint Theresa of Portugal She was born in the year 1178, being the daughter of King Alfonso I of Portugal and Queen Mafalda of Savoy.

From an early age, he showed an inclination towards religious life and a deep connection to his faith.

Her generosity and commitment to the most disadvantaged made her a very important figure. loved by the people.

In addition to her charitable work, Saint Teresa was recognized for her spiritual wisdom and her writings. She wrote several texts on theology and spiritual lifeleaving a valuable legacy that continues to be studied and appreciated to this day.

Devotion to Saint Teresa of Portugal spread rapidly after her death in 1250. Her tomb became a place of pilgrimagewhere the faithful came in search of his intercession and his example of Christian life.