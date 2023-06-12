The Catholic Church commemorate today, June 12the festival of Saint Onophre of Egypta saint revered for his life of austerity and spiritual search in the desert.

Saint Onofrealso know as Onuphrius, born in egypt in the fourth century and decided to dedicate his life to search for god in the desert loneliness.

He renounced material goods and retired to live as a hermit in a remote cave.

For many years, San Onofre lived a life of extreme austerity and prayer, separated from the world and given over entirely to divine contemplation. His existence was characterized by the renunciation of earthly pleasures and the focus on communion with God.

The life of Saint Onofre in the desert was a living testimony of detachment and humility. He depended on divine providence and trusted in God’s provision for his daily sustenance.

The fame of holiness and wisdom of Saint Onofre it spread, and many spiritual seekers turned to it for guidance and comfort.

Although he preferred solitude, he welcomed those who sought his guidance and offered words of encouragement and spiritual direction.

San Onofre is revered as a model of a contemplative life and detachment from the material world.