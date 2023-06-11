The present day, 11th of Junethe Catholic Church celebrate the holiday of saint barnabasa revered saint for his crucial role in the spread of Christianity in the early years of the Church.

saint barnabaswhose name means “son of consolation“, was born in Cyprus and was one of the disciples closest and collaborators of Jesus.

One of the highlights in the life of saint barnabas was his meeting with the apostle Paul. Together, they undertook several mission trips, taking the message of salvation to different places.

Saint Barnabas played a fundamental role in welcome paul in the Christian community and help him establish himself as a leader in the early Church.

saint barnabas he was also recognized for his ability to reconcile people and build bridges between different communities.

He was respected for his wisdom and his willingness to listen to everyone. His approach allowed him to build strong relationships and promote unity in the Church.

In addition to his missionary workSan Bernabé was also noted for his generosity towards those in need.

He sold his properties and donated the proceeds to the Christian community to help those who were having difficulties.