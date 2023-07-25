He July 25the Catholic Church celebrate the holiday of Santiago Apostleone of the twelve apostles of jesus and one of the most revered saints in the Christian tradition.

Santiagoalso know as James the Greaterwitnessed numerous miracles and significant events during his life, which earned him a prominent place in the history of Christianity.

According to Christian tradition, James was born in Galileepossibly in the town of Betsaida, and was the son of Zebedee and Salome.

Along with his brother John, also an apostlebecame disciple of jesus in the early years of the Messiah’s ministry. Santiago witnessed miracles, such as the resurrection of the daughter of Jairus and the Transfiguration of Jesus on Mount Tabor.

After the death of Jesus, Santiago became one of the top church leaders primitive in Jerusalem and played an important role in its expansion.

He was also known for his zeal and courage in defending the Christian faith, which led to his martyrdom under King Herod Agrippa I. According to the book of Acts of the ApostlesSantiago was beheaded in the year 44 AD

the veneration of Santiago Apostle it spread rapidly throughout the Christian world, and became a patron saint of numerous cities and countries.

However, his importance is particularly prominent in Spain, where he is considered the patron saint of the country and is credited with a significant role in Spanish history and culture.

Every year, on July 25, thousands of pilgrims from all over the world they go to Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia, Spain, to honor the saint on the famous Camino de Santiago. This pilgrimage route has been traveled by millions of people throughout the centuries, seeking spiritual closeness and the blessing of Santiago Apostle.