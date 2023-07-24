He July 24the Catholic Church celebrate the holiday of Saint Charbel Makhloufa lebanese saint which has been revered for his life of prayer, humility and sacrifice.

Saint Charbel is known for his mystical gifts and his deep commitment to God.

Saint Charbel He was born on May 8, 1828 in a small village in Lebanon. From an early age, he showed an inclination towards the religious life and in 1853, at the age of 25, entered the monastery of Saint Maron in Annayawhere he pronounced his vows and adopted the Charbel’s name in honor of a second-century Christian martyr.

During his time at the monastery, Saint Charbel He led a life of austerity and dedication to prayer and contemplation. He stood out for his humility and charity towards the other monks and the local community, earning everyone’s respect and admiration.

Saint Charbel lived in relative anonymity until his death in 1898. However, after his death, new miracle reports and favors granted through her intercession.

His reputation for holiness spread rapidly and people began to pilgrimage to his grave in search of healing and comfort.

One of the highlights of the life of Saint Charbel was his gift of miracles and their ability to perform inexplicable healings. It is said that through her intercession, many people have been healed of diseases serious and have experienced the grace of God in their lives.

devotion to Saint Charbel has spread beyond the borders of Lebanon and his sanctuary in Annaya has become a pilgrimage site for Catholics from around the world.

Saint Charbel was canonized by Pope Paul VI in 1977.which made him the first saint canonized by the Maronite Churchan Eastern Catholic Church in communion with Rome.