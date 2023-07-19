Each July 19the Catholic Church celebrates the memory of Saint Justa and Saint Rufinatwo holy martyrs whose life and testimony have inspired believers around the world. These women are considered patron saints of SevilleSpain.

The story of Saint Justa and Saint Rufina dates back to the early days of Christianity, in the city of Sevilleduring the third century.

They were two young sisters who lived at a time when Christians were persecuted by the Roman empire due to their refusal to worship pagan gods.

the sisters were potters and they worked with clay to make vessels and ceramic objects. However, his refusal to sell his wares for pagan rites drew the ire of local merchants who worshiped Roman gods.

Given the refusal of Saint Justa and Saint Rufina to renounce their faith, the merchants reported them to the Roman authorities.

were arrested and brought before the city prefect, who tried to persuade them to they will abandon their faith and submit to the pagan gods.

But the holy sisters stood firm in their faith and flatly refused to renounce Christ. They were subjected to cruel torture and suffering, but their faith did not waver. Finally, they were sentenced to death and executed for their refusal to worship pagan gods.

His martyrdom had a profound impact on the Christian community in Seville. Over time, his grave became a place of pilgrimage and devotion for Christians.