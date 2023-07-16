Each July 16ththe Catholic Church celebrate the holiday of Our Lady of Carmena Marian dedication that has captured the heart of millions of believers around the world.

This Marian devotion She is known for her powerful intercession and her special role as patroness of various groups, including sailors, fishermen, and the Carmelites.

The devotion to Our Lady of Carmen It dates back to the Middle Ages and has spread over the centuries, transcending borders and cultures.

The Our Lady of Mount Carmel She is revered and loved in Spanish-speaking countries, as well as in other nations where her devotion has taken deep root.

The most recognized image of Our Lady of Carmen is the one of the Virgin Mary with the Child Jesus in her arms and carrying the scapular, a distinctive symbol of protection and consecration to her maternal care.

Many faithful, both lay and religious, wear the scapular as a sign of their devotion and commitment to the virgin mary.

This holiday is an opportunity for believers to express their gratitude and love for the virgin maryand to seek his intercession in times of need and difficulty.

Many faithful attend processions and special masses in honor of Our Lady of Carmenwhere they express their faith and ask for his protection and guidance in their lives.

In addition to its religious importance, Our Lady of Carmen it also has significant cultural and social significance.

In various communities, the celebrations in his honor are intertwined with local traditions and popular festivities, creating an atmosphere of unity and joy among people.

Saints celebrated today, July 16

– Saint Athenogenes

– Saint Helerius of Jersey

– Saint Mary Magdalene Postel

– Saint Sisenando of Córdoba

– Saint Teresa Zhang Hezhi and two sons

– Saint Antiochus of Anastasiopolis