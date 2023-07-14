Each July 14the Catholic Church celebrate the holiday of Saint Camillus of Lellisa saint revered for his dedication and compassion towards the sick and needy.

Saint Camillus of Lellis He was born on May 25, 1550 in Italy. Throughout his life, he experienced various difficulties and personal challenges that led him to question his path.

However, after a profound conversion, decided to dedicate his life to caring for the sick and became an example of dedication and compassion.

founded the Order of Ministers of the Sickknown as the Camiloswith the purpose of providing medical and spiritual care to the sick.

Saint Camillus and his followers pledged to provide care for those who sufferregardless of their condition or circumstance.

Saint Camillus he was also a pioneer in the development of medical protocols and practices. He made improvements to the hospital care and advocated hygiene and proper care of patients.

His comprehensive approach to physical and spiritual health care left a lasting mark on the history of medicine and service to the sick.

Throughout his life, Saint Camillus of Lellis He demonstrated a deep love for the most needy and suffering. Her actions were guided by compassion and the desire to alleviate the suffering of others.

His dedication to the sick and his spirit of service have left a lasting impact on society and have inspired many people to follow in his footsteps.

Currently, the Order of the Camillians continues its work throughout the world, providing medical and spiritual care to the sick. the festival of San Camilo de Lellis on July 14.