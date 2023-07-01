Today, 1st of Julythe Catholic Church commemorates the feast of Saint Junipero Serraa saint recognized for his “contribution” to the so-called “evangelization” in America.

On this day, the faithful come together to pay homage to this outstanding priest and remember his legacy in the history of the Church.

Saint Junipero Serra born in Spain in the 18th century and dedicated his life to the spread of Christianity in the Americas.

After entering the franciscan orderwas sent as a missionary to New Spain, where he made tireless efforts to bring the message of Christ to the indigenous communities.

Saint Junipero Serra he founded numerous missions along the west coast of what is now the United States, in regions such as California and Texas.

These missions served as centers of evangelization, education, and social assistance for the local communities. His missionary work spanned decades and left a profound influence on the region.

the festival of Saint Junipero Serra it is celebrated in various parts of the world, especially in those places where its missions had a significant impact.

During this day, the faithful participate in religious ceremonies, reflect on the life of the saint and ask for his intercession in spiritual needs.

Yes ok Saint Junipero Serra is recognized for his missionary work, his figure has been the object of debate in recent years due to controversy related to the treatment of indigenous communities during the period of Spanish invasion.

Some have expressed criticism of his role in history, while others see him as a defender of the faith and a promoter of progress.