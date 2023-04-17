Saint Acacius is a saint revered by the Catholic Church the day April 17th. Also know as Acacius of Amidawas a christian martyr who lived in the third century. He was born in the city of Amida, located in what is now Türkiyein a Christian family.

Since young, acacio he dedicated himself to serving the church and helping those in need. He became a deacon and later a priest. However, his pastoral work was not easy, since he lived in a time of persecution against Christians.

In the year 303, during the persecution of the Roman Emperor Diocletian, Acacius was arrested and brought before the governor of Amida.

He was ordered to renounce his faith and worship the roman gods, but Acacio flatly refused. He was subjected to various forms of torture and finally he was beheaded.

Despite threats and violence, Saint Acacius never renounced his faith in Christ and he preferred to die rather than abandon his belief.

The Catholic Church celebrates him on April 17 and his life and work have been remembered by generations of believers. Saint Acacius is a model of faith and sacrifice for faithful Catholics.

