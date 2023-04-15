San Telmoalso know as Erasmus of Formiais a saint of the Catholic Church That celebrates on april 15. He was a Christian martyr and confessor who lived in 3rd century Italy, and was attribute many miracles and wonders.

According to the tradition, San Telmo was a sailor who was called by god to convert to Christianity and preach the faith to sailors and fishermen region of. It is said that she had a gift to work miraclesand saved many sailors of the dangers of the sea.

He is also credited with having made miraculous cures and have raised several dead.

San Telmo is considered the patron saint of sailors, and his image is often represented with a ship or an anchor in his hand. He is also known as the patron saint of travelersthe navigatorsthe fishermen and those who work at sea.

The cult of Saint Elmo spread rapidly throughout Europe, and many sailors and sailors revered him as a protector in his voyages by sea. In Spain, it is one of the most popular saints, and is celebrated with processions, festivals, and ceremonies in many coastal cities.

In addition to his role as protector of sailorsSan Telmo is revered for his life of faith and his martyrdom.

It is said that when he was sentenced to death for don’t give up your christian faithremained firm in his conviction to the end, and that his death was a powerful inspiration to many who followed him on the path of faith.

