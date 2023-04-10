Saint Michael of the Saintsalso know as Miguel de la Morais a Catholic saint whose feast is celebrated on April 10th. It is considered the first Mexican saint in history, canonized by Pope Benedict XVI in 2008.

Miguel was born in the city of TecalitlanJalisco, Mexico, in 1874. From a young age he felt the call to religious life and entered the order of Carmelites barefoot. Throughout his life, Miguel worked in various parishes and founded a school for the poor children of his community.

During the religious persecution that took place in Mexico in the first half of the 20th century, Miguel was arrested and imprisoned repeatedly for his faith. He was beaten and tortured, but he never renounced his beliefs. Even in prison, he continued preaching and comforting his cellmates.

Finally, in 1927, Miguel was sentenced to death by the Mexican government. Before being executed, he forgave his executioners and asked them to pray for him. Was shot on April 10, 1927 in Colima, Mexicoat the age of 53 years.

San Miguel de los Santos is revered as a martyr for the faith and an example of strength and perseverance in adversity. He is especially revered in Mexico and in Hispanic communities around the world. Her canonization in 2008 was a historic moment for the Catholic Church in Mexico and a sign of the importance of her legacy in the history of the country and of the Christian faith.