Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 10/12/2023 – 15:00

A survey carried out by the flight booking website ViajaNet shows that Lisbon and New York are the most sought after destinations by the platform's customers for international travel at the end of the year. Among domestic flights, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro top the flight booking list.

Also according to data released by the online travel agency, the Northeast is the region with the highest number of cities sought after in the national ranking, with five destinations, followed by the Southeast. In international destinations, Europe and the United States record the highest demand.

Check out the full list below:

Most popular destinations for December 2023 (national)

Sao Paulo-SP); Rio de Janeiro – RJ); Recife PE); Salvador BA); Fortaleza (CE); Porto Alegre (RS); Maceió (AL); Belo Horizonte (MG) Natal, RN); Brasilia DF).

Most popular destinations for December 2023 (international)

Lisbon, Portugal); New York (United States); Orlando (United States); Miami (United States); Buenos Aires (Argentina); Paris, France); London, England); Santiado de Chile (Chile); Tampa (United States); Madrid (Spain).

With the end of the year approaching, many are looking for a moment to relax and recharge their batteries. December marks the month of collective and school holidays, as well as periods of recess and rest for many workers.

Search for flights increased in 2023

According to a study carried out by Kayak, a travel metasearch engine, there was an increase in searches in 67 of the 95 destinations evaluated by Brazilians in 2023. The cities of Buenos Aires stand out, registering a 46% increase in searches compared to last year , João Pessoa, with a growth of 34% and Vitória, with an increase of 57%. The research also identified the largest searches for Madrid, New York, Fortaleza, Porto Seguro and Florianópolis.

According to the survey, compared to the same period in 2022, it was possible to identify an average drop of almost 5% in ticket prices for all cities analyzed and an increase in searches for Miami, Orlando, Paris and New York.

The data also shows a 30% increase in searches for trips to South American countries, while domestic and international flights rose 11% in searches.