There is no doubt that Mexico It is one of the most beautiful countries in the world for its great cultural and gastronomic diversitysomething that manages to attract thousands of tourists annually, who gladly tour the cities and enigmatic Magic towns.

If you are planning your next vacation or looking to spend a pleasant weekend then here at Debate we tell you What are the 10 best Magic Towns?.

Remember that you only need comfortable tennis shoes and your cell phone with battery and enough memory to take photographs and videos of the beautiful landscapes.

Xico, Veracruz

Just 15 minutes from Xalapathe capital of Veracruz, this magical little town has mansions with colonial architecture and you can breathe an air of calm, which is ideal for letting go of stress.

Bernal, Querétaro

It is the gateway to the Sierra Gorda of Queretaro, being one of the best magical towns in Mexico for its uniqueness and great charm. In addition, it is full of great cultural wealth visible in all its crafts and architecture.

Valladolid, Yucatan

This magical little town is located between Cancun and Mérida, making it the gateway to the archaeological zones of Chichen Itza and Ek Balam.

Santiago, Nuevo Leon

It is located 35 kilometers from Montereyand walking through its cobbled streets is a huge delight, especially in places like Plaz Ocampo, where the Parish of Santiago Apóstol is located.

Mazunte, Oaxaca

Spend your vacation in Mazuntethe Magic Town located 1 hour and 20 minutes from Puerto Escondido and an hour and a half from Huatulcois an ideal place for surfing, with a bohemian atmosphere that leaves all young people fascinated.

San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas

San Cristóbal de las Casas is located 46 kilometers from Tuxtla Gutierrezand it is ideal for a romantic getaway, with walks through the historic center and great architecture.

Patzcuaro, Michoacan

Just 59 kilometers from Moreliathe magical town of Patzcuaro It is positioned as a unique place in the Mexican Republic. A great Day of the Dead festival takes place in this place, considered the most traditional in the entire country.

Cuatrociénegas, Coahuila

If what you want is to embark on an adventure you can go to Cuatrociénegasa place that is located 80 kilometers from Monclova.

It is a charming town where you should try all the culinary delights such as Cortadillo, Machaca and Chili Cheese.

Tepoztlán, Morelos

In the foothills of the El Tepozteco National Park, is located Tepoztlanthe ideal magical town to visit as a couple or with a group of friends.

A large part of the fame of this magical town is due to its historical past that is closely linked to Aztec culture, because it is the place where the pulque god was worshiped: Ometochtli Tepoztécatl.

Xilitla, San Luis Potosí

It is a truly charming town that is close to the waterfalls in the Huasteca Potosina, whose main attraction is the Sculptural Garden of Edward James, a British man who with this work immortalized his fascination with this corner of San Luis Potosi.