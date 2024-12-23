12/23/2024



Updated at 10:58 a.m.





Winter, rain, snow and wind are factors that, in addition to the state of the road surface and road conditions, can turn a trip into a dangerous adventure.

But some roads, with their own names, have earned the dubious prestige of being in the Top 5 of the most dangerous in the world. Many dangerous roads are at high altitude, with extreme weather conditions and little room for error.

All of them include narrow passages along steep slopes, sharp sinuous curves, high altitudes, fatal falls and a lack of handrails and barriers, so these are characteristics that are not compatible with safety.

From the infamous ‘Death Road’ in Bolivia to the treacherous ‘Fairy Meadows’ in Pakistan, these roads have seen countless accidents and deaths.

Apart from this “Top”, in Europe the most dangerous country to drive in Europe is Romania, followed closely by other Eastern European countries such as Bulgaria, which occupies second place, and Latvia, the fifth most dangerous.

According to John Charnock, CEO of StressFreeCarRental.com “some of the most popular destinations for tourists, such as France, Italy and Greece, are among the 15 most dangerous roads, with Spain ranking slightly lower at 21st place.

According to the RACE, the section with the highest risk of serious accidents in Spain is on the N-6, in Galicia, between kilometer points 517.1 and 528.5. The rest of the highly dangerous black sections are located on the N-323 (Andalusia), N-631 (Castilla y León), N-345 (Murcia), N-432 (Andalusia), N-502 (Catilla y León ), N-634 (Cantabria), N-340 (Valencian Community) and N-642 (Galicia). Catalonia is the autonomous community with the highest proportion of roads rated as high risk (11% of roads), followed by Castilla y León (9.9%).

“The Nordic countries have a significantly lower mortality rate, all below 35 deaths per million inhabitants.”

The data reveals that Scandinavia is by far the safest area in Europe to travel, with driving fatality rates significantly low in Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

The UK and Ireland are also among the safest roads in Europe, with 26 and 31 deaths per million inhabitants respectively.

But especially dangerous are the five that he has selected Sertrans. These deadly roads are characterized by tight, winding curves, dizzying altitudes, lethal cliffs, and a worrying lack of safety barriers.