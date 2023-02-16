He Ash Wednesday It is an important celebration in the Catholic Church and in other denominations Christian.

Is he beginning of lenta cooling off period and penance that lasts 40 days and ends in the Palm Sunday.

During this time, Christians are called to deepen their relationship with God, make sacrifices and repent of their sins.

Ash Wednesday is a day of humility and a reminder of human mortality.

At mass, the faithful receive a cross on the forehead made with ashwhich is a symbol of the fragility of life and the need for repentance.

The ash is obtained by burning the palms blessed on Palm Sunday of the previous year. This act symbolizes the cycle of life and deathand the need to abandon worldly things and get closer to God.

In the lentChristians are called to make sacrifices, such as fasting and abstinence, as a way to get closer to God.

Fasting is a form of mortification, in which you give up certain foods or eat less, as a way of imitating the deprivation of Jesus during the 40 days he spent in the desert.

Abstinence, for its part, implies giving up certain foods, such as meat, on some specific days during the lent.

These sacrifices are a form of purification and to remember that our true satisfaction and happiness comes from God, not from material things.

The lent is also a moment of reflection and repentance. It is a time to examine our lives and our hearts, and to ask forgiveness for our sins.

It is an opportunity to make changes in our lives and to grow in our relationship with God and with others. During this time, you can attend retreats, confessions and other activities that help deepen your faith.