An international team of scientists from the Zoonomia Project has published several articles in a special issue of the journal “Science”, in which they have shown how comparative genomics can help to better understand our genome and shed light on the origin of our diseases. To do this, they have studied the genomes of 240 species of mammals, identifying the regions that are most conserved and discovering how some species achieve extraordinary feats.

The researchers identified regions of genomes that are most conserved and likely to be biologically important, also discovering the genetic basis of unusual traits in mammals, such as the ability to hibernate or perceive faint odors from miles away. In addition, they identified species especially susceptible to extinction and genetic variants most likely to play a causal role in rare and common human diseases.

The Zoonomia Project has been carried out by more than 150 people from seven time zones, making it the largest comparative mammalian genomics resource in the world. The project is led by Elinor Karlsson, director of the vertebrate genomics group at the Broad Institute at MIT and Harvard and professor of bioinformatics and integrative biology at UMass Chan School of Medicine, and Kerstin Lindblad-Toh, scientific director of genomics at Broad vertebrates and professor of comparative genomics at the University of Uppsala (Sweden).

Discoveries in the human genome

In one of the studies, scientists found that at least 10% of the human genome is highly conserved between species, and that many of these regions lie outside of protein-coding genes. The most conserved regions are involved in embryonic development and the regulation of RNA expression, while the most frequently changing regions shape the interaction of the animal with its environment.

Endangered species and reference genomes

In relation to biodiversity, the researchers discovered that mammals with fewer genetic changes in conserved places in the genome were at higher risk of extinction. The scientists say that having a single reference genome per species could help identify endangered species, although more work is needed to develop these methods.

In another of the studies, the scientists used mammalian genomes to study human diseases and traits, focusing on some of the regions that are most similar between humans and other animals. They discovered genetic variants more likely to play a causal role in rare and common human diseases, which could lead to new approaches to the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases.