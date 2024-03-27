In recent years, one of the practices that has become most popular in the Mexican national territory is the buying and selling of Mexican coins and bills, so If you are a collector, you will be interested in knowing more details about the $60 coin, which is highly valued..

According to official data, the $60 Mexican peso coin that is highly valued by collectors It is the 60 pesos commemorative gold minted in the state of Oaxaca.

The $60 peso gold coin minted in the state of Oaxaca in 1915which was put into circulation in 1916, which has attracted the attention of collectors, It is characterized by being made of 50 gram gold.

Likewise, among the details of the $60 coin minted in Oaxaca is that on the obverse the figure of Juárez, which emerges from a crown, surrounded by garlands and the legend “Estado Ly S de Oaxaca.” For its part, the reverse shows the Phrygian cap of freedom, a scale with the inscription “Mexican Republic”, accompanied by lightning bolt details and the engraver's initials.

Discover this $60 coin that is a hidden treasure for collectors / Photo: screenshot

For its part, the $60 peso coin was minted to celebrate the Independence of Oaxaca, as a state in 1915, paying tribute to one of the most representative figures in all of Mexican history, that is, former president Benito Juárez.

Banjercirto buys commemorative 20 peso coins

Banjercito also buys the famous 20 peso commemorative coins, which can be used to make payments in the Mexican national market on a regular basis.

However, it must be made clear that their price is the same as their denomination, that is, 20 Mexican pesos.

In addition to this, it should be taken into account that the only Banjercito branches that buy and sell 20 peso commemorative coins, as well as the gold and silver examples referred to above, are those located in Mexico City and Metropolitan Area.

Thus, to buy or sell commemorative 20 peso coins in Banjercito you only have to show up at one of the aforementioned branches carrying the pieces and an official identification.

Under this context, we leave you the list of the 20 peso commemorative coins that Banjercito can buy you:

*Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla new pesos

*Octavio Paz. Turn of the millennium

*New Fire

*Octavio Paz. Nobel Prize in Literature

*Centennial of the Mexican Army

*Belisario Dominguez

*Centennial of the Heroic Deed of Veracruz

*Centennial of the Taking of Zacatecas

*Centennial of the Mexican Air Force

*Bicentennial of General José María Morelos y Pavón

*Centennial of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States

*Fiftieth anniversary of the application of the DNIII E plan

*50th Anniversary of the Application of the Marine Plan

*500 Years of the Foundation of the City and Port of Veracruz

*Centennial of the death of General Emiliano Zapata Salazar

*700 Years of the Lunar Foundation of Mexico City-Tenochtitlán

*500 Years of Historical Memory of Mexico- Tenochtitlán

*Bicentenary of National Independence

*One Hundred Years since the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

*Bicentennial of the Mexican Navy

*Bicentennial of the Heroic Military College.

