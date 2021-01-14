It was one of the most talked about films of the last Venice festival. Many adored her, others criticized her even harshly, but almost everyone spoke of her. New order, the new film by the Mexican Michel Franco, has generated debate and controversy since its premiere at the Lido. Now, EL PAÍS advances the trailer for the film.

New order It is a brutal dystopia in a Mexico not far removed from the present, where an indigenous revolt culminates in the imposition of a military dictatorship that subdues the white elite. The new regime kidnaps, tortures, murders and blackmails the representatives of the old power. And everything is displayed very crudely on the screen. Franco confessed that he was inspired by movements like Black Lives Matter or the yellow vests in France, in addition to the urban protests in Chile, Colombia or Hong Kong. “It is not an omen, but it is a warning. I want to spark a conversation that helps things change. My film invites us to think about what we are doing wrong ”, the filmmaker told EL PAÍS in Venice.