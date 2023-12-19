Smart ski resorts

According to a study carried out by WebFX, no less than 85% of tourists use their mobile phone during their trip. They use it both to search for relevant information that makes their trip more comfortable, and to share everything they are experiencing in real time. However, using a mobile phone in mountain resorts and on the ski slopes is a challenge, as it is necessary to guarantee multi-operator mobile coverage, which is also secure and offers good performance.

Good mobile coverage in resorts and slopes makes the skier's experience definitive: in addition to allowing any type of communication before, during and after the experience, and sharing videos with friends and loved ones, it allows payment in hotels, Secure communications with emergency services even at high altitude, facilitates the management of files, such as PDF of reservations in hotels, restaurants, etc.

All this is possible thanks to telecommunications infrastructures, among which the DAS (Distributed Antenna System) and Small Cells systems stand out. Installed outdoors, they allow the coverage of the mobile network to be extended in hitherto unattended areas.

DAS systems: turning ski resorts into very safe places

DAS systems are wired with fiber optics and consist of a network of mini antennas that offer minimal visual and electromagnetic impact. In this regard, Giovanni Curione, Director of Operator Sales at Cellnex Italia, comments: “It is a system, built in adverse environmental and climatic conditions, that not only allows users to enjoy a mobile, voice and stable and high-performance data, but also guarantees the possibility of emergency communications.”

Cellnex Italia has launched this technology at the San Domenico SKI station, located in San Domenico di Varzo, in the Alto Verbano region, between Italy and Switzerland. It is a ski resort located in the heart of the Piedmontese Lepontine Alps, a network of 36 km of slopes between the 1,420 m of the town of San Domenico and the 2,550 m of Dosso. An area that in summer is also incredibly attractive for tourists, since it is a unique natural environment and whose presence of the Alpe Veglia Natural Park offers numerous outdoor activities such as hiking or mountain biking.

This new project revitalizes San Domenico Ski and turns it into a smart and accessible ski resort. For Andrea Malagoni, from San Domenico Ski, this technology “is very valuable for us, not only for the possibility of guaranteeing all our visitors an effective and stable communication service, but above all to guarantee greater safety in emergency situations, since communication in the mountains, due to the conformation of the territory and the valleys, is not always easy. With this installation we can now cover a vast area that previously had no signal at all.”