Considered one of the most frequent in the country, stomach cancer was the cause of death of the former player of the Brazilian women’s volleyball team Ana Paula Borgo, 29 years old. The athlete, who died on Thursday (11), discovered the disease about eight months ago in routine examinations and was undergoing treatment.

Stomach cancer is the fourth most common type among men and the sixth among women in Brazil. Also called gastric cancer, it is common in men aged 60 to 70 years. About 65% of patients are over 50 years old, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

It is estimated 21,480 new cases of the disease in the country per year, in the three-year period from 2023 to 2025, with 13,340 cases in men and 8,140 in women

Symptoms

The disease has no specific signs. However, some symptoms should be observed: loss of weight and appetite, fatigue, feeling full stomach, vomiting, nausea and persistent abdominal discomfort.

These signs, according to the Inca, can indicate diseases such as an ulcer and gastritis (considered benign) or a tumor in the stomach. Therefore, it is important to seek medical guidance as soon as possible for diagnosis.

In an advanced stage, the patient may present with a palpable mass in the upper part of the abdomen, an enlarged liver, water in the lower left part of the neck, and nodules around the navel.

The institute advises that some factors may increase the risk of the disease, including overweight, obesity, excessive consumption of alcohol and salt, smoking and pre-existing diseases.

Prevention

To prevent the disease, it is recommended to avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages, salty foods or foods kept in salt, not to smoke and to maintain an adequate weight.

Diagnosis and treatment

The disease is detected through an upper digestive endoscopy, an exam that allows you to visualize the stomach and esophagus, in addition to a biopsy. If confirmed, a CT scan is performed to assess the extent of the tumor.

Treatment includes surgery and chemotherapy.