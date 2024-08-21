Paraná, Ceará and Goiás stand out at the top of the ranking; states in the North and Northeast have the lowest scores

Although the data from the Ideb (Basic Education Development Index) of 2023 showed progress in basic education, most States did not reach the national targets for the period.

Brazil as a whole only reached the target for the initial years (1st to 5th grade). Although each state has its own target, it is useful to compare all of them with the national target to get an idea of ​​how far they are from reaching it.

Read below which Federation Units performed best in each of the stages evaluated by the index.

Early Years of Elementary School (1st to 5th grade)

This is the stage in which most units of the Federation reached the national target established for 2023. There were 11 that had a score equal to or higher than the target of 6 points. Comparing the entire Ideb series since 2005, the greatest advances were in Alagoas and Ceará.

Paraná and Ceará are currently leading the national ranking, with Amapá and Pará in last place.

The index allows us to measure the results of educational policies of some parties in the long term. From 2005 to 2023, São Paulo was governed, for most of the time, by the PSDB. The state had one of the smallest advances in the Ideb in the initial years of the period: 1.8 points of increase in the score. Even with the slight advance, it started from a higher base than the others, and occupies the 3rd place in the ranking.

Bahia, governed by the PT for most of this period, saw an increase of 2.6 points. The increase was not enough to lift it out of one of the worst positions in the ranking. The state has the 3rd worst score, tied with Rio Grande do Norte.

Final years (6th to 9th grade)

Only 3 units of the Federation reached the national target of a score of 5.5 established for 2023: Paraná, Ceará and Goiás.

The biggest advances since 2005 were in Alagoas (2.6 points) and Ceará (2.4 points).

At the bottom of the ranking are Rio Grande do Norte and Bahia, which lost 0.3 points in relation to Ideb 2021.

There were 13 states of the Federation that saw their score decline since the previous index. They are: São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Federal District, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Sergipe, Roraima, Bahia and Rio Grande do Norte.

High School

No state reached the national target of a score of 5.2 for this stage of education. The closest were Paraná (4.9), Goiás (4.8) and Espírito Santo (4.8).

High school has the worst educational indicators in Brazil.

Despite the poor numbers across the country, Pará stood out in the 2023 edition. The state went from a score of 3.2 to 4.4 in the Ideb in only 2 years. The state network, and not the private network, was the one that most drove the rapid progress in the State.

On the negative side, Roraima is in last place with 3.5 points. It is 0.4 less than it had reached in 2021. Rio Grande do Norte and Rio de Janeiro occupy the penultimate place, with 3.7.

Igeb – the composite index of Ideb

THE RC Consultantsby Paulo Rabello de Castro, created an index that brings together all the years evaluated by Ideb in a weighted grade. It is the Igeb (General Index of Basic Education).

The index assigns a weight of 2.5 to the initial years of elementary school, 2.0 to the final years and 1.5 to secondary school.

The metric allows you to have a quick view of education in each state.

A state would have to score 5.6 in 2023 to exceed the national Igeb target (a weighted average of Ideb targets).

There were 5 that achieved this grade: Paraná, Ceará, Goiás, São Paulo, Espírito Santo and Santa Catarina.

The Northern and Northeastern states occupy 9 of the last 10 positions.

Below are the states that have stood out in their evolution since 2005 in the Igeb ranking:

Among those that stood out negatively, losing more positions in the ranking, are Rio de Janeiro (8th position in 2005 to 15th in 2023) and Rio Grande do Sul (which jumped from 6th to 12th position).

São Paulo, which led the Igeb for many years, fell to 4th place in these latest results.