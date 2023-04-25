He mayan train It is one of the most ambitious projects of the current administration in Mexico. This is a new transportation option that will connect five states of the country and will be oriented to drive economic development and social of the southeast of the territory.

Although it is still under construction, there is already great expectation about what this new means of transport will be like, what benefits it will bring to the region and what its cost will be.

Mayan Train Speed

The Mayan Train is expected to reach a speed of 160 kilometers per houra, which will allow passengers to get around faster and more efficiently compared to current options. In addition, the train is expected to reach a maximum of 200 kilometers per hour, which would make it one of the fastest trains in Mexico.

Therefore, with a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour, this railway will connect the main cities and tourist sites of Yucatan, Tabasco, Campeche, Chiapas and Quintana Roo In a blink of an eye. But how does the Mayan Train compare to other similar means of transportation in the world?

First of all, it is important to note that the Mayan Train is not a bullet train, but that does not mean that it is not fast. In fact, its maximum speed is comparable to that of other high-speed tourist trains in the world, such as the Shinkansen in Japan or the Eurostar in Europe.

In terms of average speed, the Mayan Train also surpasses tourist trains in Latin America, such as the Tren Crucero in Ecuador and the Tren a las Nubes in Argentina.

But speed isn’t the only thing that makes the mayan train be an attractive transportation option. The amenities that will be offered on board are also highlighted, such as internet access, cafeteria service, restrooms, air conditioning, panoramic windows, comfortable seats (from 300 to 500 per train) and accessibility for people with disabilities.

In addition, the project will have a focus on sustainability and environmental conservation, with measures to restore the biological connectivity of natural areas and encourage agricultural and livestock production.

Finally, regarding the cost of the ticket, it has not yet been confirmed, but it is estimated that it will be established based on various studies and the calculation per kilometer of the trip. Despite the fact that some rumors suggest that the price could be around 1000 pesos, there is no official information about it.