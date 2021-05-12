The second Red Dead Redemption title is one of the largest and most ambitious games to be released in the last decade. Thanks to its vast open world, Rockstar Games has enabled many players to have gone beyond the Arthur Morgan and John Marston story, with the goal of discovering all the secrets of Red Dead Redemption 2 and completing the map to 100%, a hobby that many players like today.

Given its vast and rich world, to complete Red Dead Redemption 2 in full and be able to see all the secret locations, among many other things. The interactive map (RDR2 Map), will allow you to discover absolutely everything about the rich and extensive world of the last and excellent title of Rockstar Games set in the Wild West. This interesting interactive map is updated with the different weekly updates, so that Red Dead Online players also have facilities when completing according to which missions. One way or another, you can now complete Red Dead Redemption 2 100%.

Discover the secrets of Red Dead Redemption 2 with this interactive map

As you can see in the image, from now on you can discover the secrets of Red Dead Redemption 2 with this interactive map, in addition to completing and finding the collectibles of cigarette cards, outfits, treasures, weapons and much more. On this website you can search for anything in the search engine at the top left or simply click on what you are interested in finding, thus leaving the interactive map of Red Dead Redemption 2 only with the necessary objectives. You can also zoom and move freely around the map.

For Red Dead Online players, you will also have the option to reveal Madame Nazar’s items, all of which are updated. In addition, for both single player and online modes, there is the possibility of knowing where the legendary animals, bones, tombs, dream catchers, loot, wild horses and other secrets are found.

To end this interesting article, from the writing of SomosXbox we remind you that you can take a look at our guide on how to get fast money in Red Dead Redemption 2.