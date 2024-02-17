Health! When is Tequila Day in Mexico?

In it today's saintsbelievers around the world celebrate the Seven Holy Founderswho are known for having founded the Order of Servants of Marya religious order dedicated to the service of God and others.

The history of these saints dates back to the 13th century in Florence, Italy.

The reasons that led to the Seven Holy Founders to enter the clerical establishment are rooted in his deep commitment to the Christian faith and his desire to live a life of service and devotion.

These saints were prosperous merchants who, after witnessing the sudden death of one of their friends, decided to dedicate their lives to God and the service of those in need.

The history of the Seven Holy Founders It is marked by its dedication to prayer, penance and service to the poor and sick.

ACI Press



They founded the Order of Servants of Maryalso known as the Napkinswith the purpose of dedicating himself completely to the service of the Virgin Mary and the help of those in need.

The miracles attributed to Seven Holy Founders They are numerous and varied, ranging from physical healing to divine interventions in times of danger.

ACI Press



His intercession is especially invoked by those seeking help in times of illness, hardship and despair.

